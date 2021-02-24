UrduPoint.com
PAC Seeks Report Of All Commodities Brands Available At Utility Stores In A Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

PAC seeks report of all commodities brands available at Utility Stores in a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the Auditor General of Pakistan office to present a report of all commodities brands available at Utility Stores Corporation (USC) within a week.

In a meeting, with PAC Chairman Rana Tanvir Hussain in the chair, the committee taking strong notice of substandard ghee and oil sale at USC, recommended to refer the issue to National Accountability Bureau for further investigation.

Audit officials informed the meeting that USC was unable to provide quality assurance certificate in its 64 regions, adding that it purchases cooking oil and ghee worth of Rs. 23 billion per month.

Chairman PAC said the committee had directed USC to destroy the substandard oil and ghee but instead of destroying oil and ghee, USC has started investigation.

The committee said this organization was established for providing cheap and quality food products to the people. It also recommended that officials of Punjab Food Authority and Quality Assurance be also summoned in next meeting.

Managing Director USC said that no substandard food item was being sold at USC.

He added that all the brands quality control certificates were available with the corporation. He further claimed that no substandard oil or ghee was being sold at any store of the corporation.

"We never hesitate to implement the recommendations and directions of PAC", he stated.

