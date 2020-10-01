PAC Sindh directs to hold inquiry about authorized expenditure of Rs.1.243 mln

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Sindh directed the secretary local government department Sindh to hold inquiry into authorized expenditure of Rs.1.243 million by Chief Officer District Council Naushahro Feroze during 2011-12

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Sindh directed the secretary local government department Sindh to hold inquiry into authorized expenditure of Rs.1.243 million by Chief Officer District Council Naushahro Feroze during 2011-12.

The meeting of PAC sindh was held under the Chairmanship of Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ghulam Qadir Chandio and attended by MPAs Muhammad Qasim Soomro, Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran, Abdul Karim Soomro and other officials.

Chairman PAC Ghulam Qadir Chandio said that then chief officer of district council was not authorized to spend the said amount on development work and on purchase of material by overlooking the SPPRA rules.

Besides, the purchase of materials was split to avoid tenders, he said directing the secretary local government to conduct the Impartial inquiry.

Director General Auditor General told the meeting that then Chief Officer of district council had violated the SPPRA rules as the procurement over than one hundred thousand rupees and up to one million rupees shall be advertised by timely notifications on the authority's website and in print media.

"Nothing in these rules is to be constructed in to a permission to officers to carry out in propositions any group of works or alterations or to make purchase of which the cost in the aggregate would be exceed what they are empowered to sanction under rules", he added.

It was informed the meeting that matter was reported during October 2013 but management failed to provide departmental point of view. Moreover PAO failed to convene the DAC meeting to discuss audit Para despite pursuance by audit.

Audit recommended fixing responsibility on account of splitting of work orders to avoid tender, the meeting was told.

Chief Officer District Council Naushahro Feroze said that the work was carried out repair / renovation of office building on emergency basis during different months through quotations and permission was got from higher authority.

On which the committee member, Muhammad Qasim Soomro asked what was emergency which forced to you to spend money without following SPPRA rules.

He further said that no one authorized to carry out the work through quotation by overlooking the said rules.

The committee recommended to hold the inquiry into matter and fix the responsibility.