PAC Staged Play "Chaar Diwari", Centered On Honor Killings

Published June 07, 2022

PAC staged play "Chaar Diwari", centered on honor killings

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Theater play "Chaar Diwar", in connection with the five-day-long classical theatre festival, was staged at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) on Tuesday.

According to a PAC spokesman, the play dealt with the exploitation of daughters in the name of honour and was written by Zeeshan Alvi.

Speaking on the occasion, Naheed Manzoor congratulated the director Suleman Sunni for presenting a successful play.

She said that in many parts of Pakistan, daughters were still being killed in the name of honour.

Naheed said that islam declared daughters as mercy but the daughter has been made a nuisance in some societies.

She urged giving special attention to daughters' education in the 21st century to create their own identity in society.

Naheed said that there was a need to change the mindset of the people through corrective dramas.

Speaking at the occasion, Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that plays on new topics had been written through the theatre festival, which was a good gesture.

He said that new artists in dramas were also receiving accolades from the audience.

Many spectators were present at the Arts Council to watch the play while the festival continued until June 9.

