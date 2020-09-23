PAC stresses need for strengthening DACs

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday stressed the need to further strengthen Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs) for expediting work on the backlog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday stressed the need to further strengthen Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs) for expediting work on the backlog.

The meeting was held here at Parliament House in chair of Chairman, PAC, MNA, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Khawaja Asif, MNA Raja Riaz, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Ali Nawaz Shah, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Seemee Ezdi. Senior officials of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) also attended the meeting.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the Audit report 2012-13 of FBR, saying that most of such issues should be resolved at DACs level. However, the committee settled the audit paras of Revenue Division, FBR subject to verification. The committee has given 30 days to settle the audit paras and submit its report to PAC.

Chairman of the committee said that DACs was improved but there is a need to further strengthen. Later, the committee was postponed the meeting.

The committee decided to hold a separate meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to committee affairs.