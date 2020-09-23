UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAC Stresses Need For Strengthening DACs

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 09:23 PM

PAC stresses need for strengthening DACs

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday stressed the need to further strengthen Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs) for expediting work on the backlog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday stressed the need to further strengthen Departmental Accounts Committees (DACs) for expediting work on the backlog.

The meeting was held here at Parliament House in chair of Chairman, PAC, MNA, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Khawaja Asif, MNA Raja Riaz, MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Muhammad Aamir Dogar, MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, MNA Riaz Fatyana, MNA Hina Rabbani Khar, MNA Noor Alam Khan, MNA Shahida Akhtar Ali, MNA Ali Nawaz Shah, MNA Syed Naveed Qamar, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Senator Seemee Ezdi. Senior officials of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) also attended the meeting.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the Audit report 2012-13 of FBR, saying that most of such issues should be resolved at DACs level. However, the committee settled the audit paras of Revenue Division, FBR subject to verification. The committee has given 30 days to settle the audit paras and submit its report to PAC.

Chairman of the committee said that DACs was improved but there is a need to further strengthen. Later, the committee was postponed the meeting.

The committee decided to hold a separate meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to committee affairs.

Related Topics

Hina Rabbani Khar Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Parliament Khawaja Asif Mushahid Hussain Syed FBR

Recent Stories

Sharjah announces guidelines for travellers

10 minutes ago

Samsung S20: Battery and Colors

1 hour ago

Samsung S20 FE introduces “Impressive Camera”

1 hour ago

Samsung S20 FE stuns phone users with heart-touchi ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Global Goals House explores internationa ..

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: A phone that speaks to your ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.