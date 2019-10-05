PAC sub-body directs State Bank of Pakistan to provide record of Rs3.5 b

A subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Friday directed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to provide record of Rs3.5 billion disbursement as subsidy to the textile sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ):A subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Friday directed State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to provide record of Rs3.5 billion disbursement as subsidy to the textile sector.

The audit officials informed the committee headed by Senator Shibli Faraz that it is the duty of all every department to present all the record or information required by the audit debarment for preparation of their reports.

The officials said during the audit of Ministry of Finance, the request was made to provide details of the paid amount of Rs3.5 billion by the SBP as subsidy to the textile sector. But, he said, the record was not provided which is considered to be a violation of rules and limiting the scope of auditor and the process of accountability and transparency.

In response to the audits observation, the officials of the ministry replied that they do not have any record pertaining to the ministry of textile and industries.

The audit officials said it was the responsibility of the ministry of finance to ensure maintenance of the record which it authorized the SBP to disburse the funds.

Officials of the finance ministry informed the committee that complete list of payments made by the SBP was provided to the audit for verification.

He said the payment vouchers were sent by the SBP to the concerned accounts circle of Auditor General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) but the audit insisted to provide copies of notification/procedures governing the scheme along with the approval of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and cabinet for scrutiny.

Listening both sides, the convener directed the SBP to provide all the record required by the audit for preparation of their report whereas the finance ministry should play the role of facilitator between the two.