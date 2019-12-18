UrduPoint.com
PAC sub-body expresses concerns over alleged corruption in zaitoon project

A subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday expressed concerns over billions of rupees alleged corruptions in a Ministry of National Food and Research launched zaitoon crop related project

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th December, 2019) A subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday expressed concerns over billions of rupees alleged corruptions in a Ministry of National food and Research launched zaitoon crop related project.The subcommittee stressed for discipline in order to eliminate corruptions.

The meeting was held at the Parliament House. Audit report objections for the fiscal year 2017-18 were presented in the meeting.The audit officials informed the subcommittee meeting that the ministry had invested over Rs2 billion for the production of zaitoon crop and the expenditures were made by PARC, adding that neither audit could be conducted nor the relevant record could be provided to the audit authority.FIA officials informed the meeting that all suspects allegedly involved in zaitoon financial scam have been arrested.

The government officials informed that production of zaitoon crop has been started. The officials further informed the meeting that more than 600,000 plants have been grown and a large of other project related work has been done so far.PAC members directed the relevant officials to provide record for audit to audit team.

It was told that record had been provided. PARC released 620 million rupees to its employees which is a violation of the rules and regulations. Action was recommended against the violators, it was told in the meeting.It was told the meeting that the PRAC officials has started an agriculture linkage program with an estimated cost 370 million rupees, adding that there is fear of financial corruptions in the program.

