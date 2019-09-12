UrduPoint.com
PAC Sub-body Terms PSL, USC White Elephant

Thu 12th September 2019

Sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday expressed helplessness on chronic audit paras against Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ):Sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday expressed helplessness on chronic audit paras against Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM).

The sub-committee chaired by member National Assemby Rana Tanvir Hussain was reviewing audit paras against PSL.

Being a politician our job is to streamline the public institutes directly related with the welfare of the public, Khawaja Muhmmad Asif said adding institutes like PSL and Utility Stores Corporation (USC) are not national asset but national liabilities.

He said the USC is failed concept and sucking the blood of tax payers' money thus it should immediately be privatized.

"According to the State Bank figures, these institutes are giving a loss of Rs1.4 trillion every year and if we get rid of them the low income people can be provided little relief" Khawaja Asif said.

Secretary industries and production Aamir Ashraf Khawaja informed the committee that the PSL and USC are huge liability and the government is working hard to turn around both of them.

Khawaja Asif said these institutes are white elephant and they should be locked down adding turning around these institutions is not a solution of the problem but part of the problem.

Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf another member of the committee remarked that to review 25 years old audit paras is a futile exercise and wastage of time.

"It's a mockery of the system that today sitting at this highest platform we are discussing people who are no more alive" he said.

"We are helpless, we can do something if paras of present time are brought in front of us" Rana Tanvir Hussain said.

Concluding the meeting, he remarked that the USC is needed to be reviewed in detail therefore the officials must come prepared in the next meeting.

