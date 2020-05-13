PAC Sub-Committee asks NAB to probe alleged billions of rupees corruption in power sector

(@fidahassanain)

A sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee headed by Syed Naveed Qamar expresses serious dismay over poor performance of NAB, with directives to the anti-graft body to complete pending inquiries including the power sector inquiry.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 13th, 2020) A sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete probe into alleged irregularities of billions of rupees into power sectors within 30 days, the sources said here on Wednesday.

Syed Naveed Qamar chaired the meeting of PAC’s sub-committee and examined the audit paras about the Power Division for year 2016-17.

“Complete inquiry on the audit paras about Power Division and submit report within 30 days to the committee,” said the sources.

PAC Sub-Committee convener Syed Naved Qamar also asked the NAB regarding progress about other inquiries. But the NAB officials could not give any answer to the committee. At this, Mr. Qamar expressed dismay over the poor performance of the anti-graft body, saying that the parliament was a supreme forum but the officials of the NAB came there without satisfactory answers.

“Why the inquiries of the cases of 2016-17 were not completed so far?,” the committee asked the NAB officials who could not answer the members.

Mr. Qamar remarked that the NAB took anyone into custody even without any evidence or charge but there was no progress on the inquiries of the cases.

“There is no progress about inquiries into the cases sent to it long before but it took many people into custody and without any charge,” Mr. Qamar said while giving tough time to the NAB officials during the meeting.

Previously, the federal cabinet vowed to make inquiry report about alleged corruption in power sector public.

The cabinet had come to know that power sector was incurring a loss of Rs 1 billion every day. Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar also said that they found a report pointing out that the law was violated by those involved in the power sector.

The minister pointed that the federal cabinet decided to constitute an inquiry commission to probe the huge loss of power sector, saying that many state institutions were involved in corruption.

“Action would be taken against everyone involved in corruption,” the minister stated.