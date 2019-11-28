PAC sub-committee examines appropriation of accounts for year 2014-15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined the appropriation of accounts for the year 2014-15 and audit report for the year 2015-16

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined the appropriation of accounts for the year 2014-15 and audit report for the year 2015-16.

The committee was met here at Parliament House under the chair of Senator Sherry Rehman, Convener of the Committee.

The sub-committee examined the appropriation of accounts for the years of 2014-15 and audit report for the year 2015-16 of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Cabinet Division.