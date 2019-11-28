UrduPoint.com
PAC Sub-committee Examines Appropriation Of Accounts For Year 2014-15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:48 PM

The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined the appropriation of accounts for the year 2014-15 and audit report for the year 2015-16

The committee was met here at Parliament House under the chair of Senator Sherry Rehman, Convener of the Committee.

The sub-committee examined the appropriation of accounts for the years of 2014-15 and audit report for the year 2015-16 of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Cabinet Division.

