PAC Sub-committee Examines Appropriation Of Accounts For Year 2014-15
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 06:48 PM
The sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday examined the appropriation of accounts for the year 2014-15 and audit report for the year 2015-16
The committee was met here at Parliament House under the chair of Senator Sherry Rehman, Convener of the Committee.
The sub-committee examined the appropriation of accounts for the years of 2014-15 and audit report for the year 2015-16 of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Cabinet Division.