PAC sub-committee for evaluation of DISCOs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sub-Committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday directed Power Division to conduct evaluation of all electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) at the earliest.

The meeting of the Committee was held here at Parliament House with Senator Shibli Faraz in the Chair as its Convener.

Senior officials of the Power Division briefed the Committee regarding overall losses in all DISCOs and explored the cheaper sources of power generation including renewable energy under Power Division in the light of discussion made in the previous meeting. The Committee was informed that there was no load-shedding in areas where people are paying bills.

The Convener of the Committee said that the electricity issue should be resolved in Balochistan province on priority basis.

The Committee was informed that a comprehensive feasibility report would be shared with the Committee in last week of this month about the electricity situation in Balochistan province.

He said that there was 45 thousands tubewells in Balochistan province.

Senator Ahmed Khan said that the people of Balochistan were facing water issues due to load-shedding, adding that large number of people have converted their power systems to the solar panels.

MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan said that the people of Karachi was facing heavy bills due to inefficiency of K-Electric.

The officials of Power Division said that K-electric had improved a lot. However, the Committee decided to invite officials of K-electric in the PAC sub-committee meeting.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar and members of the Committee.