UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAC Sub-committee For Evaluation Of DISCOs

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:41 PM

PAC sub-committee for evaluation of DISCOs

The Sub-Committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday directed Power Division to conduct evaluation of all electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Sub-Committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Friday directed Power Division to conduct evaluation of all electricity distribution companies (DISCOs) at the earliest.

The meeting of the Committee was held here at Parliament House with Senator Shibli Faraz in the Chair as its Convener.

Senior officials of the Power Division briefed the Committee regarding overall losses in all DISCOs and explored the cheaper sources of power generation including renewable energy under Power Division in the light of discussion made in the previous meeting. The Committee was informed that there was no load-shedding in areas where people are paying bills.

The Convener of the Committee said that the electricity issue should be resolved in Balochistan province on priority basis.

The Committee was informed that a comprehensive feasibility report would be shared with the Committee in last week of this month about the electricity situation in Balochistan province.

He said that there was 45 thousands tubewells in Balochistan province.

Senator Ahmed Khan said that the people of Balochistan were facing water issues due to load-shedding, adding that large number of people have converted their power systems to the solar panels.

MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan said that the people of Karachi was facing heavy bills due to inefficiency of K-Electric.

The officials of Power Division said that K-electric had improved a lot. However, the Committee decided to invite officials of K-electric in the PAC sub-committee meeting.

The meeting was also attended by MNA Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar and members of the Committee.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Electricity Water Parliament Muhammad Ali All

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar offers fate ..

2 minutes ago

China decorates Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman with high ..

2 minutes ago

Rupee gains 05 paisa in interbank trade

3 minutes ago

AC extends accused judicial remand in fake bank ac ..

3 minutes ago

Swat police releases annual performance report for ..

8 minutes ago

China rolls out first life span standard for home ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.