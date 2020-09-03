UrduPoint.com
PAC Sub-committee For Expediting Work On Cases Referred To NAB, FIA

Sub-Committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday directed authorities concerned to expedite work on the cases referred to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) by the PAC to ensure recoveries

The meeting of the committee was held here at Parliament House with Convener Raja Riaz Ahmad, MNA in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Senator Semee Ezdi and senior officials of concerned departments.

The committee analyzed the audit paras of Power Division and Petroleum Division 2018-19.

The committee directed FIA and NAB to present report of cases under investigation before it and ensure maximum recoveries from both the departments.

The convener of the committee said that this year recoveries were very less due to COVID-19 pandemic. While speaking on audit paras of PSO circular debt and other recoveries, the committee directed Secretary Petroleum to conduct DAC again and present its report before PAC.

The committee also directed Ministry of Petroleum to regularly hold Departmental Accounts Committees (DAC) meetings.

Secretary Petroleum told the committee that the board of directors of Sui Southern Gas Pipelines Limited (SSGPL) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) were being reconstituted. Following which the new managing directors would be appointed.

