PAC sub-Committee held in chair of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

The 16th meeting of the sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday held here at Parliament House in chair of MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, convener of the committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The 16th meeting of the sub-committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday held here at Parliament House in chair of MNA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, convener of the committee.

The meeting was also attended by members of the committee including MNA Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and MNA Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel.

The committee discussed in details the compliance of PAC reports on the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Ministry of States and Frontier Regions for the years 1999-2000, 2000-2001, 2004-2005, 2005-2006, 2006-2007 and 2008-2009.

The committee has settled number of audit paras of Ministry of States and Frontier Regions and Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.