PAC Sub-Committee meeting canceled due to absence of Secretary PASSD

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Sub Committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday canceled its meeting due to absence of Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD).

The meeting was started in chair of Convener of Raja Riaz Ahmad.

The committee was informed that Secretary PASSD was engaged in another important meeting.

The meeting was convened to examine the audit report for the year 2018-19 in order of highest amount involved of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and PASSD.

Convener of the committee said that Secretary PASSD should have informed the committee on time, adding that all concerned officials arrived in the meeting, however, the Secretary just sent a message that he was unable to attend today meeting.

The convener said that earlier Secretary BISP was also conveyed the committee that he was unable to attend the meeting due to illness.

The members of the committee MNA, Noor Alam Khan and MNA Shahid Akhtar Ali were also present on the occasion.

MNA Hina Rabbani Khar joined the meeting through video conference.