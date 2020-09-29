PAC sub-committee refers audit para to FIA for inquiry regarding NIH land lease

(@FahadShabbir)

Sub-Committee-VII of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday referred audit para to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding illegal lease of 100 Kanals land to a minor by National Institute of Health (NIH) and encroachment of 40 Kanals land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Sub-Committee-VII of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday referred audit para to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) regarding illegal lease of 100 Kanals land to a minor by National Institute of Health (NIH) and encroachment of 40 Kanals land. The committee met in the chairmanship of MNA Riaz Fatyana. Members of the committee MNA Munaza Hassan, MNA Naveed Qamar and MNA Sheikh Rohale Asghar also attended the meeting. The committee examined the appropriation audit reports for the year 2009-10, audit reports, special audits reports and performance audit reports for the year 2010-11 highlighted audit paras in oder of highest amount involved therein pertaining to Ministry of National Health Services, Ministry of States and Frontier Region, Ministry of Overseas Pakistani, food Security and Research, Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ministry of Communication and Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination. According to audit report 2010-11, the Management of NIH entered into an agreement with an individual and leased out its 100 Kanals land for fruit farming.

The contract was entered into with a minor who was the son of an employee of NIH in violation of rule.

The contractor occupied 140 Kanals of land instead of 100 Kanals leased out to him. The management held an inquiry in 2006 which pointed out that contract was awarded without adopting open tender system.

The committee discussed the audit Para of loss of 1.51 million loss on account of 4.7 metric ton of expired seeds and recovery.

The committee expressed concerns over the expired seeds issue, adding that this was serious nature issue directly connected with National interest.

The committee recommended Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) to increase storage capacity, adding that PASSCO should increase its capacity which would eliminate black marketing of wheat in the country.

The committee recommended National Highway Authority (NHA) to improve the services areas on Motorway, adding that services should be upgraded to facilitate the passengers.