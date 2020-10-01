UrduPoint.com
PAC Sub-Committee Shows Concerns Over The Absence Of NCHD Rules Since 2002

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Sub-Committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday expressed concerns over the absence of rules of National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) since 2002.

The meeting was chaired by convener of the committee MNA Munaza Hassan and attended by the members including Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and MNA Muhammad Ibrahim Khan. The committee examined ten highlighted paras of the audit reports/special audit reports for the year 2014-15 Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training Division.

The committee convener, in her observation, said that NCHD management should explain its position, how they failed to formulate rules in 18 years.

The senior official informed the committee that recovery was started from the 15 employees of NCHD who received previous pay and other incentives. The committee said that when NCHD given allowances to officers, there was no rules of the department, adding that the payments were made illegally.

The committee settled the audit para subject to recovery of the due amount.

Director General NCHD informed the committee that NCHD rules were being prepared and process for approval.

Audit official said that un-authorized salary from the bus funds were paid to daily wagers of NCHD. The committee directed to maintain the record of expenditure and money draws for any purpose.

