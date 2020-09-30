PAC Sub-Committee-VII meeting held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of Sub-Committee-VII of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) held here on Wednesday at Parliament House under chairmanship of MNA Riaz Fatyana.

The committee examined the appropriation accounts for the year 2010-11 highlighted audit paras in order of highest amount involved pertaining to Cabinet Secretariat, Election Commssion of Pakistan (ECP), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Ministry of Science and Technology.

The committee has settled most of the audit paras recommended to the Sub-committee for appropriation.

The committee directed Ministry of Science and Technology to further improve performance and capacity in the field of research.

The committee also recommended ECP to take steps for the electoral reforms and take all the political parties into confidence in this regard.