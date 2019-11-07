PAC subcommittee directs PAF to give possession of 77-kanal to CAA

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Thursday directed Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to give possession of 76-kanal land to Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) which had been pointed out in an audit para.

The committee, headed by Member National Assembly (MNA) Munaza Hassan, was reviewing audit report of 2012-13 against CAA.

The committee on the request of Secretary Aviation directed PAF to return 76 kanal land to CAA and settled the para.

The report pointed out that in 2006 PAF had got possession of 19.21 acre land of CAA at Walton Aerodrome for specific installations.

However, the same land of CAA was sold to members of Pak Falcon Society with each member paying the cost of land and development charges, it added.

The audit pointed out that the CAA failed to get vacated their land worth Rs. 1.9 billion.

It was also mentioned that the CAA board in its meeting took note of the issue and directed for that the concerned Airport Manager be held responsible.

Secretary aviation Shah Rukh Nusrat apprised the committee that no land of CAA was forcibly occupied by PAF.

He said the land for housing society was legally purchased but laterit was noted that in demarcation that 76 kanal land of CAA was wronglyin possession of PAF and the matter was amicably settled.