UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PAC Summons AGP, CDA Chairman, Islamabad Chief Commissioner On Ambassador Hotel's Lease Issue

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 11:44 PM

PAC summons AGP, CDA chairman, Islamabad chief commissioner on Ambassador Hotel's lease issue

Public Accounts Committee Tuesday summoned Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, Islamabad chief commissioner, deputy commissioner, former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Ali Zafar to explain to rent out a Bar Complex building to a private hotel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Public Accounts Committee Tuesday summoned Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP), Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, Islamabad chief commissioner, deputy commissioner, former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Ali Zafar to explain to rent out a Bar Complex building to a private hotel.

Accountant General of Pakistan (AGP) Javed Jahangir informed the committee that CDA, on former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's instruction, had allotted a plot measuring 33,000 square yards to Supreme Court Bar Association for lawyers' hostel and library at Rs4,500 per Sq yards.

The Federal and Punjab governments provided funds for the construction of a building but after the completion of construction work in 2014, SCBA leased out the building to a local hotel for Rs2.7 million per month, he maintained.

The accountant general further informed the committee that the CDA had issued a number of notices to SCBA warning it that the plot was given for the hostel could not be used as a hotel.

He said upon CDA's notices, the SCBA approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and sought stay order.

The CDA official informed the committee that months had passed to the last hearing of the case and stay on the issue had automatically been vacated.

Convener of the committee Noor Alam Khan directed the secretariat to write a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and IHC Chief Justice Justice Athar Minallah to take notice of the issue.

"This is illegal, and we will not allow this to happen, we will return this facility to the lawyers" he said.

He said the facility was meant to provide accommodation to the lawyers hailing from other cities to pursue their cases in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, but this was leased out to the local hotel.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Prime Minister Supreme Court Punjab Lawyers Hotel Rent Ali Zafar Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Million

Recent Stories

Iran's Economy to Lose 9.5% in 2019 Amid US Sancti ..

1 minute ago

HWAB organizes a ceremony to mark "World White Can ..

1 minute ago

One policeman martyred, 10 others injured in Quett ..

1 minute ago

Pb govt taking steps for disabled persons' welfare ..

1 minute ago

Trade deficit improves by 35% in first quarter of ..

6 minutes ago

IMF Slashes GDP Forecasts for Several Latin Americ ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.