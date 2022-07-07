PAC summons ex-NAB chairman in harassment case

UrduPoint.com

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday summoned former National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal in the Tayyaba Gul alleged harassment case and directed to immediately suspend all serving NAB officers involved in it

The committee, which met here at the Parliament House with MNA Noor Alam Khan in the chair, gave a 15-day deadline to the ex-NAB chairman to provide details of his assets.

Tayyaba Gul, who was allegedly part of the 2021 video leak controversy involving the ex-NAB chairman, told the PAC that a false reference was filed against her and her version was also not recorded.

She claimed that the former NAB chairman had threatened that he could destroy her life. She and her husband were arrested on Justice Javed Iqbal's directives and sent to jail on judicial remand. She was shifted to Lahore without a transit remand, she added.

Noor Alam said the ex-NAB chairman had in writing informed him that he would not be able to attend today's meeting as he had left for Eidul Azha's vacation.

He said the committee would not tolerate misuse of authority by anyone.

