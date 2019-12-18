UrduPoint.com
PAC Summons Interior Secretary, CDA Chairman And IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 11:43 PM

PAC summons Interior Secretary, CDA Chairman and IGP

The Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) on Wednesday summoned Secretary Interior, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and IGP Islamabad police on harassment of Member National Assembly (MNA) on checkpoint

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):The Subcommittee of the Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) on Wednesday summoned Secretary Interior, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and IGP Islamabad police on harassment of Member National Assembly (MNA) on checkpoint.

The Committee headed by MNA Noor Alam expressed displeasure on the behavior of capital police on different checkpoints regarding harassment of not just the notables but an ordinary citizen also.

He also summoned Chairman CDA to brief the Committee on giving possession to the allotees of Park Enclave.

Earlier, reviewing the audit report of 2017-18 about the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, the Committee directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to provide record of Promotion of Olive Cultivation project to the audit department for audit of the project.

The officials informed the Committee that Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) was executing Italian assisted MOU project titled "Promotion of Olive Cultivation" for economic development and poverty alleviation with financial assistance of Pak-Italian Debt Swap Agreement (PIDSA).

The audit officials said that despite repeated request, the management of PARC did not provide record relating to promotion of the project.

The management replied that the project was inactive and under the inquiry of FIA, all the record was sealed till the finalization of FIA investigation.

The audit recommended that disciplinary action may be taken against officers involved in hindering the audit functions of the AGPR and defiance of the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, besides provision of auditable record along with inquiry report of FIA.

Convener Noor Alam directed FIA to provide record to the officials to conduct audit of the project with directions to apprise the Committee on progress of the case in next meeting.

Secretary Dr. Hashim Popalzai told the Committee that the Ministry planned to grow 5 million olive tree under the 10 million tsunami project.

Khawaja Asif expressed shock saying that in olive cultivation, Pakistan is no 2 in the world and unfortunately the people looted and plundered the pilot project of olive cultivation.

