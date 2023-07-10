PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 09:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Monday took serious notice of the difficulties and hardships faced by Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj.

Chairing the PAC meeting, Chairman of the Committee Noor Alam Khan said the matter pertaining to problems faced by the Pakistani Hajj pilgrims during this year had already been sent to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for probing.

He directed the authorities concerned of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to provide an elaborate response on why Pakistani pilgrims had confronted inconveniences during the Hajj 2023.

Noor Alam Khan said that despite the completion of Hajj proceedings, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Atta-ur-Rehman, DG Hajj and other staff are still present in Saudi Arabia.

He urged that a forensic audit will be conducted regarding the Hajj expenses.

The Secretary of Ministry of Religious Affairs said that Hajj arrangements in Madinah and Makkah are our responsibility while most of the complaints have been received from places where arrangements had made by the Saudi government.

The committee directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to conduct the Departmental Accounts Committee (DAC) and present in the next meeting.

