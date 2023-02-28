UrduPoint.com

PAC Takes Notice Of Motorway's Closure Due To VIPs Movement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PAC takes notice of motorway's closure due to VIPs movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday took notice of information regarding the Lahore-Islamabad motorway's closure due to VIPs movement and directed the Inspector General Motorways Police to curtail this trend in future as nobody is above the law and Constitution.

The meeting was presided over by Chairman PAC, MNA Noor Alam Khan, who further urged the authorities concerned that such incidents should not occur in the future and it is imperative to eradicate the VIP culture for political and economic stability of the country.

He instructed that people must not face any difficulty and inconvenience due to the motorway's closure, urging that the relevant authorities to collect toll-tax from everybody including politicians except police personnel and armed forces performing duties in uniforms. "No relaxation will be given to politicians belonging to various political parties on toll-tax at motorways.

" The Secretary Ministry of Communication apprised the committee that relaxation had been provided to parliamentarians on the recommendations and directives of the Parliament in the past but the Motorways were now charging toll-tax from them.

'We are committed to follow the directives of the PAC to facilitate the masses', the secretary said.

The PAC members had expressed concern over non-appearance by Director General Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and summoned him in a coming meeting. The PAC reviewed the objectionable audit paras 2020-21 and 2021-22 of Ministry of Communication.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Dr Ramesh Kamar Vankwani, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Wajiha Qamar, Chaudhry Barjees Tahir, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Senators Saleem Mandviwalla and Mushahid Hussain Sayed.

