PAC To Examine Audit Report Of Utility Store Corporation Soon: Rana Tanvir Hussain

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:34 PM

Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Rana Tanvir Hussain on Friday said the committee will soon examine audit report of Utility Stores Corporation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Rana Tanvir Hussain on Friday said the committee will soon examine audit report of Utility Stores Corporation.

During the briefing from the Auditor General of Pakistan on the Annual Finance Accounts of the Government for year 2017-18, the Chairman PAC remarked though Shahbaz Sharif had been barred form discussing the audit reports of PML-N government but the paras of that time were still pending.

He asked PAC Directorate to inquire from the concerned ministries that when they will start internal audit.

The Chairman directed the members to chalk out a strategy to clear the backlog and make it a practice to review current audit reports for streamlining the overall system.

Khawaja Asif, MNA said that if all ministries and Auditor General official enhanced their cooperation and liaison, then pending audit paras could be settled without delay.

Auditor General Javaid Jehangir informed the committee that a new system of chief internal audit officer in every ministry was being introduced which will help solve petty issues at the level of ministries.

Senator Shibli Fraz said the corruption can not be routed out from the system out, until vigorous punishment for guilty and appreciation for good people was introduced.

Khawaja Asif said it seemed inappropriate to refer every second case to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) or National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The Chairman said that members had been advised to refer such matters to the main PAC which may forward the matter to the concerned agency after thorough examination.

Khawaja Asif said being a senior member of PAC, he had the experience that PAC could only examine minor and petty issues.

Director General Federal Audit, briefing on the financial accounts of 2017-18, told the committee that total budget of 2017-18 was Rs. 27 trillion, but Rs. 37 trillion were spent in the financial year.

He said that ninety percent of the total budget was spent in debt payment which showed that the budget estimation was inaccurate.

He said Rs. 3.64 trillion was spent extra and no supplementary grant was approved from the parliament.

The Secretary Finance said supplementary grants was used only inemergency and during the 7 months of current financial year, nosupplementary grant was requested from the government.

