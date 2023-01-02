UrduPoint.com

PAC To Organise Painting Competition On Gandhara Civilization

Faizan Hashmi Published January 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

PAC to organise painting competition on Gandhara civilization

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi has announced organising a painting competition titled "Gandhara Civilization" to highlight the historical sites of Pakistan.

According to the PAC spokesman, people of any age group are eligible to participate in the competition, while the paintings submitted for the competition will be the property of the PAC.

The minimum size of the works should be 18" x 24" inches, and the maximum size 24" x 36" inches.

PAC will award Rs 30,000 cash prize to a candidate who secures first, while the second winner will receive an award of Rs 25,000 and the third Rs 20,000.

The last day for registration to join the contest is January 15.

The intending candidates can contact Assistant Director Muhammad Suleman at 0305-4073627 and visual artist Ahmed Habib at 0321-5398524 for registration.

