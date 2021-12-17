PAC To Review Audit Paras Pertaining To Education, Literacy Dept On Dec 28
Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:31 PM
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman has called a meeting on Thursday, December 28
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman has called a meeting on Thursday, December 28.
The meeting would review the audit paras for the year 2009-10 pertaining to the education and Literacy Department, said a communique issued here on Friday.