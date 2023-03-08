UrduPoint.com

PAC Urges Politicians Not To Criticize National Institutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2023 | 06:43 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday urged the politicians and other individuals not to criticize and mock the national institutions for personal motives and advantages.

PAC Chairman Noor Alam Khan, chairing the meeting, said the parliamentarians in United Kingdom (UK) and United States of America (USA) never ever level allegations and criticize their supreme institutions.

He urged the politicians belonging to various political parties to contribute their services to promote and project soft image of the country internationally.

The chairman further directed that nobody should blame and criticize the country's supreme institutions. "The PAC has written a letter to relevant authorities of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to brief about the matter in the up-coming meeting," he added.

The PAC directed the authorities concerned of the Culture Division to hold a workshop to educate their staffers about rules and regulations for smooth functioning of official business.

The PAC reviewed the audit paras of 2020-21 and 2021-22 of Culture Division and directed the authorities to take proper permission from the Finance Division for purchasing the vehicles.

Felicitating women members of the PAC on the International Women's Day, Noor Alam Khan said immense legislation had been done through Parliament regarding the rights of women.

The PAC meeting was attended by MNAs Nuzhat Pathan, Shahid Akhar Ali, Dr Malik Mukhtar Ahmed, Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Sheikh Rohale Asghar, Sardar Riaz Mehmood Khan Mazari, Senators Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Saleem Mandviwalla.

