PAC warns Secretary Interior to ensure his presence in next meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Subcommittee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday warned Federal secretary of Interior Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan to ensure his presence in the next meeting otherwise ready to face the consequences.

At the outset of the subcommittee was informed by the special secretary of interior that the secretary was busy in the cabinet meeting so could not attend the meeting of PAC.

The convener of the subcommittee Syed Naveed Qamar lost his temper for despotic attitude of the secretary.

"We could reschedule the meeting if he would have sent us in writing about his unavailability", said Naveed Qamar adding "In such situation we have no choice but to cancel the meeting,".

He said the committee will issue arrest warrants for the secretary if will remain absent from the meeting without prior request in written.

He said the committee had to discuss very important audit paras against the ministry of interior which cannot be discussed without secretary's presence.

Later the convener cancelled the meeting with remarks that the bureaucracy is not taking the parliament seriously.