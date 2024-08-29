PACCI Demands To End Imposition Of 2 % Cess On Export From KP
Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 09:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of' Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has expressed concern regrading newly imposed 2 percent Infrastructure Development Cess on exports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
In a press statement issued here on Thursday, President PAJCCI, Qazi Zahid Hussain has said that this levy announced through a public notice on August 22, 2024 by KP government will significantly impact the already fragile trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The trade community has been facing substantial challenges, particularly following the implementation of the Temporary Admission Document (TAD), which has severely disrupted the seamless movement of goods across the border.
The introduction of this 2% Cess on bilateral trade further adds financial strain on traders and businesses at a time when they are already passing through a complex and difficult trade environment.
The timing of this tax is particularly troubling as it risks exacerbating the economic difficulties faced by traders, potentially slowing down crucial trade activities that are vital to Pakistan's economy.
Meanwhile, Coordinator PAJCCI KP, Zia Sarhadi while supporting the views of Qazi Zahid, said that new levy by KP government has halted export from the province and will compel traders to opt for sending their consignments from other provinces.
Both Qazi Zahid Hussain and Zia-u-Haq Sarhadi urged the Chief Minister of KP to act swiftly to reconsider and eliminate the Cess during this challenging period.
This action is essential to provide relief to the trading community and to ensure the continued viability of trade with Afghanistan and CIS countries, they added.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP
PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test
Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..
KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MoFEPT announces designated routes of Pink Bus Service15 seconds ago
-
PM chairs high level meeting of political parties' leaders18 seconds ago
-
Online registration system for private societies being developed: SMBR22 seconds ago
-
Moazzam Jah Ansari assumes charge as IG Balochistan10 minutes ago
-
CM appoints parliamentary secretaries in Punjab20 minutes ago
-
PHSA arranges seminar on stress management20 minutes ago
-
KP Registration of Brick Kilns bill 2024 approved20 minutes ago
-
NEOC issues warning of Tropical storm for Sindh30 minutes ago
-
Kuli Katchery held to address women issues30 minutes ago
-
Chairman Municipal Committee visits rain affected areas of Duki40 minutes ago
-
PM resolves to prevent inimical forces from disrupting Balochistan's peace, stability40 minutes ago
-
ECP chalks out schedule for training of district monitoring officers for bye-election poll50 minutes ago