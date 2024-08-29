Open Menu

PACCI Demands To End Imposition Of 2 % Cess On Export From KP

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2024 | 09:50 PM

PACCI demands to end imposition of 2 % Cess on export from KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of' Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has expressed concern regrading newly imposed 2 percent Infrastructure Development Cess on exports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, President PAJCCI, Qazi Zahid Hussain has said that this levy announced through a public notice on August 22, 2024 by KP government will significantly impact the already fragile trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The trade community has been facing substantial challenges, particularly following the implementation of the Temporary Admission Document (TAD), which has severely disrupted the seamless movement of goods across the border.

The introduction of this 2% Cess on bilateral trade further adds financial strain on traders and businesses at a time when they are already passing through a complex and difficult trade environment.

The timing of this tax is particularly troubling as it risks exacerbating the economic difficulties faced by traders, potentially slowing down crucial trade activities that are vital to Pakistan's economy.

Meanwhile, Coordinator PAJCCI KP, Zia Sarhadi while supporting the views of Qazi Zahid, said that new levy by KP government has halted export from the province and will compel traders to opt for sending their consignments from other provinces.

Both Qazi Zahid Hussain and Zia-u-Haq Sarhadi urged the Chief Minister of KP to act swiftly to reconsider and eliminate the Cess during this challenging period.

This action is essential to provide relief to the trading community and to ensure the continued viability of trade with Afghanistan and CIS countries, they added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Exports Chamber August Border Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m las ..

Pakistan’s Foreign reserves go up by $10.89m last, says SBP

2 hours ago
 PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad ..

PakVsBan: Jason Gillespie confirms 12-member squad for second Test

3 hours ago
 Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down ..

Shehbaz Sharif may go missing after stepping down if Plan B activated: Imran Kha ..

3 hours ago
 KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commissio ..

KP Govt to establish independent inquiry commission to probe May 9 riots

3 hours ago
 Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability w ..

Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Car ..

4 hours ago
 PM in Quetta to review security situation in Baloc ..

PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan

6 hours ago
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not ..

New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel

7 hours ago
 Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for ..

Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit

8 hours ago

Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..

9 hours ago
 realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Cel ..

Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..

9 hours ago
 MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Si ..

MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh

9 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other ..

Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan