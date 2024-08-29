PACCI demands to end imposition of 2 % Cess on export from KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2024) Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of' Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) has expressed concern regrading newly imposed 2 percent Infrastructure Development Cess on exports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a press statement issued here on Thursday, President PAJCCI, Qazi Zahid Hussain has said that this levy announced through a public notice on August 22, 2024 by KP government will significantly impact the already fragile trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The trade community has been facing substantial challenges, particularly following the implementation of the Temporary Admission Document (TAD), which has severely disrupted the seamless movement of goods across the border.

The introduction of this 2% Cess on bilateral trade further adds financial strain on traders and businesses at a time when they are already passing through a complex and difficult trade environment.

The timing of this tax is particularly troubling as it risks exacerbating the economic difficulties faced by traders, potentially slowing down crucial trade activities that are vital to Pakistan's economy.

Meanwhile, Coordinator PAJCCI KP, Zia Sarhadi while supporting the views of Qazi Zahid, said that new levy by KP government has halted export from the province and will compel traders to opt for sending their consignments from other provinces.

Both Qazi Zahid Hussain and Zia-u-Haq Sarhadi urged the Chief Minister of KP to act swiftly to reconsider and eliminate the Cess during this challenging period.

This action is essential to provide relief to the trading community and to ensure the continued viability of trade with Afghanistan and CIS countries, they added.