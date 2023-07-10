Pace of development work in FESCO region being accelerated: Chairman

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chairman Malik Tahsin Awan has said that the pace of electrical development work is being accelerated in the FESCO region to speed up journey of development in remote backward areas, in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of these areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Chairman Malik Tahsin Awan has said that the pace of electrical development work is being accelerated in the FESCO region to speed up journey of development in remote backward areas, in order to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of these areas.

He said this during his visit to Sargodha for inauguration of the up-gradation of grids for double capacity here on Monday.

He said that work on various development projects is going on rapidly to provide quality services to consumers of the FESCO region.

A new 20/26 MVA capacity transformer has been installed at 132 KV Bhagtanwala Grid Station with a cost of Rs 129.6 million, while 40 MVA power transformer has been installed at Sargodha Second Grid with cost of Rs.125.8 million, he added.

On this occasion, Member National Assembly Barrister, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that the government is utilizing all available resources for the development of rural areas.

''Earlier, Bhagtanwala and Sargodha grid stations were overloaded due to which consumers were facing low voltage and other problems, now by installing double capacity power transformers on these grids, low voltage and other problems related to electricity will be eliminated and there will be uninterrupted supply of electricity to the consumers'',he said.

PML-N Member National Assembly Hamid Hameed while addressing the ceremony said that the provision of basic facilities to the common people is among the top priorities of the present government, for which no effort will be spared.

He said that on the long-standing demand of the area, the grid station has been upgraded to eliminate the complaints related to electricity, which opens new chapters of development in the area.

General Manager FESCO Rana Ayub said that the up-gradation of Bhagtanwala and Sargodha grid stations would provide better facilities to the people of the area and the launch of new connections will be faster, which would increase industrial, agricultural and commercial activities in the area. Bhagtanwala, Sargodha and the neighboring areas will benefit from it, he added.

On this occasion, Director FESCO board Muhammad Ali Ranjha congratulated Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Chairman of the Board Malik Tahsin Awan and FESCO administration for the up-gradation of Bhagtanwala and Sargodha grid stations.

Later, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Hamid Hameed Ahmed, Board Director Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Ranjha and others inaugurated the up-gradation of grids.

A large number of FESCO officers participated in the event.

On this occasion, General Manager Operation FESCO Rana Muhammad Ayub, SE GSO Circle Rao Muhammad Ali Qamar, SE Sargodha Circle Abrar Ahmed, Additional Project Director GSC Rashid Mahmood, XEN Raja Ali Nawaz Khan and other FESCO officers were also present.