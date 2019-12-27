UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pace Of Jails Reforms Implementation Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 08:37 PM

Pace of Jails Reforms implementation reviewed

A meeting chaired by Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar here Friday reviewed progress on measures implementation of jails reforms in the light of Supreme Court decision

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting chaired by Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar here Friday reviewed progress on measures implementation of jails reforms in the light of Supreme Court decision.

The meeting was attended among others by all criminal justice departments including Chief Secretary Sindh, Advocate General, Prosecutor General, Home Secretary, Special Home Secretary and IG Sindh Prisons.

The meeting was informed that four implementation reports regarding progress on jails reforms have been submitted in Supreme Court.

Speaking on the occasion, the Grievance Commissioner said frequent visits of District jails Oversight Committees comprising members from civil society have been ensured to improve the jails conditions.

He said that Home and Prisons Departments were advised to improve hygienic and missing facilities including jails overcrowding issues should be addressed.

He informed that efforts were made to start Automation integration of all criminal justice system in all departments and to streamline probation and parole system. He said that theses departments were further advised to make different categories of prisoners and to continue physiological lectures to prisoners including technical education.

Related Topics

Sindh Supreme Court Education Civil Society Progress Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Hand cart vendors to be brought under regulatory m ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Friday 27 Dec 2019

4 minutes ago

US stocks open higher, drifting to new records

4 minutes ago

National Assembly body asks DRAP to take action ag ..

4 minutes ago

Russia's Bogdanov, UN Special Envoy Discuss Libyan ..

10 minutes ago

US Coast Guard Searches for Helicopter With 7 Aboa ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.