Pace of Jails Reforms implementation reviewed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting chaired by Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar here Friday reviewed progress on measures implementation of jails reforms in the light of Supreme Court decision.

The meeting was attended among others by all criminal justice departments including Chief Secretary Sindh, Advocate General, Prosecutor General, Home Secretary, Special Home Secretary and IG Sindh Prisons.

The meeting was informed that four implementation reports regarding progress on jails reforms have been submitted in Supreme Court.

Speaking on the occasion, the Grievance Commissioner said frequent visits of District jails Oversight Committees comprising members from civil society have been ensured to improve the jails conditions.

He said that Home and Prisons Departments were advised to improve hygienic and missing facilities including jails overcrowding issues should be addressed.

He informed that efforts were made to start Automation integration of all criminal justice system in all departments and to streamline probation and parole system. He said that theses departments were further advised to make different categories of prisoners and to continue physiological lectures to prisoners including technical education.