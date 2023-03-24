Pace of progress on city road project reviewed

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Tanvir Khan while visiting the under-construction city road project underlined the need for expediting efforts to complete ongoing development schemes within the stipulated time.

He was accompanied by Additional AC Jamshed Alam and Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shohab Ahmed.

The ADC said citizens would have better facilities after the completion of those development schemes and in that regard, no delay would be tolerated.

He also inspected work on several segments and found that work progress satisfactory.

He said that all the development schemes were being thoroughly monitored to ensure transparency and quality work.

He said that the provincial government was committed to providing all basic necessities of life to people and in that regard, the district administration would take all possible measures to achieve the objective.