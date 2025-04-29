Open Menu

Pace Of Work On Development Schemes Reviewed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Pace of work on development schemes reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, in which the progress made so far on the ongoing development schemes of the Highways Department in the four districts was reviewed.

Briefing the meeting, SE Highways, Rana Abid Ali said that out of 159 ongoing schemes of the Highways Department across the division, 65 have been completed. He said that out of 65 ongoing schemes of the Annual Development Program (ADP), 43 have been completed. It was informed that work is underway on three schemes of New ADP, 9 schemes of road rehabilitation, 35 schemes of construction and repair, 23 schemes of the Chief Minister’s Special Development Program, 21 schemes of Supplementary Grant and 3 schemes of Federal Grant.

The meeting was informed that the ongoing 65 schemes of ADP include 21 schemes of Sargodha, 6 of Khushab, 24 of Mianwali and 21 of Bhakkar were underway. The SE Highways said that the fully funded schemes would be completed by June 30. The commissioner directed that highways officers should ensure the speed and quality of work. He warned that corruption would not be tolerated in the projects built with the taxes of the public. He stressed ensuring the construction and safety of roads as per the standards of highways, and directed that the administrative officers should also review the ongoing projects from time to time.

Recent Stories

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s H ..

Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..

2 hours ago
 vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, an ..

Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..

2 hours ago

Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near L ..

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025

8 hours ago
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif As ..

Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..

16 hours ago
 Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzl ..

Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations

16 hours ago
 Children dive into a riot of colours and creativit ..

Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025

16 hours ago
 Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF

16 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Studen ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..

16 hours ago
 Book launching event organized at The Embassy of P ..

Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan