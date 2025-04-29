Pace of work on development schemes reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan, in which the progress made so far on the ongoing development schemes of the Highways Department in the four districts was reviewed.

Briefing the meeting, SE Highways, Rana Abid Ali said that out of 159 ongoing schemes of the Highways Department across the division, 65 have been completed. He said that out of 65 ongoing schemes of the Annual Development Program (ADP), 43 have been completed. It was informed that work is underway on three schemes of New ADP, 9 schemes of road rehabilitation, 35 schemes of construction and repair, 23 schemes of the Chief Minister’s Special Development Program, 21 schemes of Supplementary Grant and 3 schemes of Federal Grant.

The meeting was informed that the ongoing 65 schemes of ADP include 21 schemes of Sargodha, 6 of Khushab, 24 of Mianwali and 21 of Bhakkar were underway. The SE Highways said that the fully funded schemes would be completed by June 30. The commissioner directed that highways officers should ensure the speed and quality of work. He warned that corruption would not be tolerated in the projects built with the taxes of the public. He stressed ensuring the construction and safety of roads as per the standards of highways, and directed that the administrative officers should also review the ongoing projects from time to time.