Pace of work on different projects reviewed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Monday said that government departments should cooperate with each other for timely completion of developmental projects.

He was addressing a joint meeting of the local heads of different departments at his office.

During the meeting, pace of work on the projects was also reviewed and necessary decisions were also taken.

Commissioner Sukkur said that coordination among the heads and officials of all departments was essential to ensure the quality and timely completion of development schemes. He said that the goal of sustainable development could be achieved through the confidence of the people.