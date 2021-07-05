UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pace Of Work On Different Projects Reviewed

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

Pace of work on different projects reviewed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar on Monday said that government departments should cooperate with each other for timely completion of developmental projects.

He was addressing a joint meeting of the local heads of different departments at his office.

During the meeting, pace of work on the projects was also reviewed and necessary decisions were also taken.

Commissioner Sukkur said that coordination among the heads and officials of all departments was essential to ensure the quality and timely completion of development schemes. He said that the goal of sustainable development could be achieved through the confidence of the people.

Related Topics

Sukkur All Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Emirates re-opens dedicated First Class Lounge at ..

25 minutes ago

40,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

40 minutes ago

ENOC Group renews agreement with Meisheng Investme ..

55 minutes ago

RTA rolls out training of delivery bike drivers

1 hour ago

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

2 hours ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.