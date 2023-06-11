UrduPoint.com

PACF Arranges Free Eye Camp At Noor Eye Hospital In Kabul

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 03:10 PM

PACF arranges free eye camp at Noor Eye Hospital in Kabul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :A free medical camp was established at Noor Eye Hospital, Kabul under arrangements of the Pak Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on June 7-10 to provide free treatment to a large number of patients.

In the free medical camp, a total of 91 different surgeries were performed. These included cornea transplant, tectonic graft, oculoplastic, vitreo-retinal and cataract surgeries, a press release said on Sunday.

