PACF Hands Over 25 Tons Of Food Items To Support Afghan People

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 08:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pak Afghan Cooperation Forum on Thursday handed over 25 tons of food items to Afghan authorities as part of its ongoing support to the people of war-hit Afghanistan.

The truckload of the food items, arranged by the PACF, were handed over to the Afghan authorities at the Chaman border.

The handing-over ceremony was attended by Deputy Commissioner of Chaman Hameed Zahri and senior officers of the Afghan Foreign Office including Maulvi Waheedullah and Mullah Hikmatullah.

Since the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan last year, Pakistan had sent over a total of 15,390 tons worth Rs2,650 million of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The humanitarian assistance had been sent to Afghanistan via 83 convoys, including 743 trucks and four C-130 flights, till August 5.

