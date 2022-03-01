UrduPoint.com

PACF Hands Over 28 Truckloads Of Wheat To Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 12:50 PM

PACF hands over 28 truckloads of wheat to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Tuesday handed over 28 truckload of wheat to Afghan authorities on behalf of people of Pakistan at Torkham Border in Khyber district.

A function in this connection was held at Zero Point, Torkham Border that was attended by Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad, Counsel General Abid Ullah, Additional Collector Customs Tayyab Khan, Deputy Collector Appraisement Amanat Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ashrafuddin and Tehsildar Torkham Ghuncha Gul.

From the Afghanistan side Maulvi Abdul Bari, Deputy Minister Agriculture Maulvi Ghulam Mir and other officials were present.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wholeheartedly thanked the Pakistani authorities and people for providing assistance to their Afghan brethren in this hour of need.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Agriculture Bari Border Wheat

Recent Stories

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

46 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

1 hour ago
 PM unveils major relief package for masses

PM unveils major relief package for masses

1 hour ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>