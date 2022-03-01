PACF hands over 28 truckloads of wheat to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Tuesday handed over 28 truckload of wheat to Afghan authorities on behalf of people of Pakistan at Torkham Border in Khyber district.

A function in this connection was held at Zero Point, Torkham Border that was attended by Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad, Counsel General Abid Ullah, Additional Collector Customs Tayyab Khan, Deputy Collector Appraisement Amanat Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ashrafuddin and Tehsildar Torkham Ghuncha Gul.

From the Afghanistan side Maulvi Abdul Bari, Deputy Minister Agriculture Maulvi Ghulam Mir and other officials were present.

Officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wholeheartedly thanked the Pakistani authorities and people for providing assistance to their Afghan brethren in this hour of need.