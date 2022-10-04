PACF hands over six truckloads of humanitarian aid to Afghan authorities

Six truckloads containing humanitarian goods were handed over to the Afghan authorities on Tuesday to support the people of the war-hit country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Six truckloads containing humanitarian goods were handed over to the Afghan authorities on Tuesday to support the people of the war-hit country.

Arranged by Pak Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF), the relief goods included 17.5 tons of food items, clothing, bedding, and medical supplies.

Donated by Al Khidmat Foundation and Afghan Red Crescent, the goods were handed over to the Afghan authorities at Kharlachi border.

The handing-over ceremony was attended by officials of Afghan Red Crescent including Head of South West Region Maulvi Ilyas Khel Nasari and Head Paktia Mufti Ghulam Sarwar.

The representatives of Al Khidmat Foundation of Pakistan including Muhammad Waseem SPM, Al Khidmat Foundation KPK chapter and President Al Khidmat Foundation of Kurram Ilyas Bangash were also present.