UrduPoint.com

PACF Sends 30 Trucks Of Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2022 | 08:58 PM

PACF sends 30 trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Thursday sent 30 trucks carrying 250 tons of food packages, blankets and medicines through Ghulam Khan border to Afghanistan for the earthquake affected people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Thursday sent 30 trucks carrying 250 tons of food packages, blankets and medicines through Ghulam Khan border to Afghanistan for the earthquake affected people.

The aid was given by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), an INGO.

Chairman KORT Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar handed over the large convoy of assistance to Afghanistan.

Head of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Molvi Shamsuddin Haqyar and other Afghan officials received the trucks and thanked PACF and KORT for their support for earthquake affected people of Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Earthquake Border

Recent Stories

US Assistant Secretary INLEA calls on Rana Sana Ul ..

US Assistant Secretary INLEA calls on Rana Sana Ullah

5 minutes ago
 Commissioner Hazara imposes ban on fire activities ..

Commissioner Hazara imposes ban on fire activities in the forests

5 minutes ago
 EU and New Zealand seal 'state-of-the-art' trade d ..

EU and New Zealand seal 'state-of-the-art' trade deal

5 minutes ago
 PML-N believes in rule of law, constitution: Hamza ..

PML-N believes in rule of law, constitution: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif

5 minutes ago
 Imran Khan can face trial under Article 6: Marriyu ..

Imran Khan can face trial under Article 6: Marriyum Aurangzeb

5 minutes ago
 Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimble ..

Britain's Boulter dedicates Pliskova win at Wimbledon to late grandmother

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.