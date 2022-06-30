PACF sends 30 trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Thursday sent 30 trucks carrying 250 tons of food packages, blankets and medicines through Ghulam Khan border to Afghanistan for the earthquake affected people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Afghanistan Cooperation Forum (PACF) on Thursday sent 30 trucks carrying 250 tons of food packages, blankets and medicines through Ghulam Khan border to Afghanistan for the earthquake affected people.

The aid was given by Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), an INGO.

Chairman KORT Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar handed over the large convoy of assistance to Afghanistan.

Head of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Molvi Shamsuddin Haqyar and other Afghan officials received the trucks and thanked PACF and KORT for their support for earthquake affected people of Afghanistan.