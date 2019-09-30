Package being prepared for rehabilitation of earthquake affected people: Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said a package is being prepared for the rehabilitation of earthquake affected people of Azad Kashmir

Mirpur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said a package is being prepared for the rehabilitation of earthquake affected people of Azad Kashmir.He was speaking during his visit to District Hospital Mirpur where he also inquired about the health of those wounded in the earthquake.

The Prime Minister assured to take immediate and every possible steps for the quake victims. Imran Khan said he wanted to visit the quake affected areas at the earliest but he faced delay in his return from the US.

Imran Khan said he shares and feel the pain of the quake victims.Earlier, a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was also briefed about the deaths and damages caused by earthquake in Azad Kashmir.

The meeting was also informed about the relief measures and the strategy for rehabilitation of quake victims.AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur and the Chairman National Disaster Management Authority attended the meeting.