Packets of daily-use items distributed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The Hilal-e-Ahmar Pakistan distributed packets of daily-use items and utensils among 400 poor and deserving families of Faisalabad.

A ceremony was held on Sunday and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shehzad distributed ration packets comprising towels, combs, soaps, tooth brush, scissors, nail cutters, etc.

District Coordinator Hilal Ahmar Dr Sardar Babar Dogar, Secretary Mian Kamalud Din, Sardar Nadeem Sadiq Dogar and others were also present.