PAD Fully Alert To Monitor Locust Swarms In South Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:26 PM

The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) is fully alert to deal with any emergency in wake of locusts swarm in South Punjab following reports of locust attack in some parts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) is fully alert to deal with any emergency in wake of locusts swarm in South Punjab following reports of locust attack in some parts of Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

A spokesman of PAD told APP that after receiving reports of locusts swarm, the Punjab government was in contact with relevant agencies to deal with any emergency situation and has deputed special teams to monitor the locusts' activity is part of it.

He claimed that the Punjab government was high alert to deal with this threat and adopting all possible precautionary as well as remedial measures were being taken to save crops from possible attack.

Meanwhile, Secretary agriculture Punjab, Wasif Khursheed has directed the authorities concerned to make all out efforts to prevent the spread of locusts, while addressing a high level meeting he said special airplane of Federal Plant Protection Department would be given to Punjab to control the spread of Locusts.

