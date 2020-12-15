PAD seized counterfeit, substandard agro-medicines worth Rs 89.5 mln

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture Department seized over 98,036 kg and 13,736 liters of counterfeit and substandard agro-medicines during 2020.

A spokesman of agricultural department told APP that under an ongoing campaign, the department conducted operations in different districts and recovered huge quantity of sub standard agro-medicines.

The cases were also lodged against those found involved in illegal businesses.

The total value of these counterfeit and substandard agro chemicals estimated at above Rs 89.5 million.

The spokesman said that negligence would not be tolerated in providing quality agrochemicals to the farmers.