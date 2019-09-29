PAD to receive applications for provision of subsidized lazer land levelers till Oct 10

(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) will receive applications from the farmers for provision of subsidized Lazer Land Levelers till Oct 10.

According to a PAD spokesman, the department would provide 1700 Lazer Land Levelers to the farmers under a transparent balloting process during current financial year.

He informed, the successful applicants would get a subsidy of Rs 250,000 on the land leveler.

He said, the government was providing Lazer Land Leveling units to the farmers and service providers on subsidized rates through short listed Firms.

The main goal of the project was to maximize productivity of irrigation water at the farm level i.

e. producing more crop per drop through optimal use of water and non-water inputs, he added.

An applicant will be eligible for the grant of financial assistance if he possesses a tractor capable of operating lazer unit, if he is owner, tenant of land not more than 12.5 acres and preferably agricultural machinery service provider or an agricultural graduate possessing requisite land ownership, if he will rent outthe equipment for lazer land leveling in the respective area, if he will be ready tocarry out and provide rental services for lazer land leveling of 300 acres per unit annually during project period.