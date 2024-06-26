Paddy Cultivation On Five Perennial Canals Banned
Sumaira FH Published June 26, 2024 | 08:10 PM
Senior member Board of Revenue Baqullah Unar has imposed a complete ban on Rice cultivation for the year 2024 on perennial Canals, Ghotki Feeder, Rohri Canal, Nara Canal and Khairpur West and East feeders
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Senior member board of Revenue Baqullah Unar has imposed a complete ban on Rice cultivation for the year 2024 on perennial Canals, Ghotki Feeder, Rohri Canal, Nara Canal and Khairpur West and East feeders .
According to a notification on Wednesday , the Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and assistant Commissioners having jurisdiction over the command area of Canals/feeders have been directed to take necessary measures to
restrict Rice cultivation by issuing notices to the khatedars of banned area as well as utilizing the services of Electronic and Print Media.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio campaign
Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, highlight problems relating to ro ..
Govt striving to save youth from drugs: Bukhari
Muqam meets with Tribal jirga’s elders to end sit in
Widow of eminent Kashmiri writer and journalist, Kalim Akhter, passes away
RCB discarded 700 liter adulterated milk
Balochistan Govt to enrol 400 children of labourers in higher educational instit ..
Meeting discusses progress on targets assigned to TEVTA
Pakistan, Sweden agree to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for broad-bas ..
Telemedicine Center inaugurated at district hospital Matiari
AJK Govt decides to establish CTD, anti-riots police units
Saudi museum exhibits Prophet’s (PBUH) biography for Hajj pilgrims
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio campaign54 seconds ago
-
Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, highlight problems relating to royalty56 seconds ago
-
Govt striving to save youth from drugs: Bukhari57 seconds ago
-
Muqam meets with Tribal jirga’s elders to end sit in59 seconds ago
-
Widow of eminent Kashmiri writer and journalist, Kalim Akhter, passes away1 minute ago
-
RCB discarded 700 liter adulterated milk6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt to enrol 400 children of labourers in higher educational institutions this year6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Sweden agree to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for broad-based relationship6 minutes ago
-
Nooriabad Power Plant case adjourned without hearing6 minutes ago
-
Telemedicine Center inaugurated at district hospital Matiari39 seconds ago
-
AJK Govt decides to establish CTD, anti-riots police units41 seconds ago
-
Saudi museum exhibits Prophet’s (PBUH) biography for Hajj pilgrims43 seconds ago