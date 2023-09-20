Open Menu

Paddy Growers Advised To Harvest Crop With Kubota Harvester

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Paddy growers advised to harvest crop with Kubota harvester

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Growers have been advised to harvest paddy crop with Kubota Harvester and avoid burning its residues.

In a meeting with farmers at his office here on Wednesday, Deputy Director Khalid Mahmood said that burning of paddy residues cause smog which was injurious to human health, hence they should avoid this practice.

He said that paddy harvesting was continuously monitored through satellite and the farmers who would light the fire in paddy residue could not be hidden.

Cases will be registered and a fine of Rs 15,000 per acres would be imposedon violators.

