UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paddy Sowing Must Be Completed In Time

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Paddy sowing must be completed in time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the paddy growers to complete sowing of recommended 'Basmati' varieties by June 25.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that nursery of paddy thick varieties should be shifted into field by July 7.

Thick varieties of paddy are ARI 6, KS 282, KSK 133, Nayab Ari 9, Nayab 2013 and KSK 434, he added.

He said that Shaheen Basmati and Kisan Basmati should be sown by June 30. Farmers should not cultivate unapproved varieties at all, he added.

He said that farmers must apply recommended pesticides on seeds before cultivation to protect crop from diseases. He further suggested the farmers to follow the guidelines of Agriculture department to water the crop with right intervals of time.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Agriculture June July All From

Recent Stories

Air Force&#039;s Al Fursan to fly over UAE hospita ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

HRCP slams extrajudicial murder of rights activist

2 hours ago

UAE, US reaffirm desire to expand engagement and p ..

3 hours ago

Virus already in Italy by December, sewers show

11 minutes ago

IGP delivers lecture about best policing practices ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.