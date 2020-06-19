Paddy sowing must be completed in time

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Punjab Agriculture department has advised the paddy growers to complete sowing of recommended 'Basmati' varieties by June 25.

A spokesman for the department said on Friday that nursery of paddy thick varieties should be shifted into field by July 7.

Thick varieties of paddy are ARI 6, KS 282, KSK 133, Nayab Ari 9, Nayab 2013 and KSK 434, he added.

He said that Shaheen Basmati and Kisan Basmati should be sown by June 30. Farmers should not cultivate unapproved varieties at all, he added.

He said that farmers must apply recommended pesticides on seeds before cultivation to protect crop from diseases. He further suggested the farmers to follow the guidelines of Agriculture department to water the crop with right intervals of time.