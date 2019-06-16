UrduPoint.com
Paddy To Be Sown On 3.17 Lakh Acres In Sialkot

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 05:00 PM

Paddy to be sown on 3.17 lakh acres in Sialkot

SIALKOT, June 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Over 3.17 lakh acres of land would be brought under paddy crop in four tehsils of Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial of Sialkot district during the Kharif crop season.

Sources in Agriculture Department told APP on Sunday that the department had chalked out a well-knitted plan for attaining the fixed target of the crop.

The Agriculture department had initiated a training programme for the paddy growers about preparation of nurseries and cultivation of paddy crop aimed at attaining the fixed target in Sialkot district.

Special training will be imported to the paddy growers in 1,442 villages of Sialkot, Daska, Pasrur and Sambrial tehsils of Sialkot district.

Special training teams were visiting all villages for imparting training to the rice growers for enhancing per acre yield, sowing of paddy nurseries, utilisation of irrigation water, pesticides and fertilizers as well as about different verities of paddy in the district.

