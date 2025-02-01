'Padel Racket' Export Success Puts Sialkot City On Global Map: Report
Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Buoyed by surging demand in Europe and growing domestic sales, Sialkot city' sporting goods industry has registered a significant breakthrough with its high-quality 'Padel Racket' exports, further consolidating its position as a leading manufacturer and exporter of specialized sports equipment.
In a recent interview with a private news channel, Zahid Malik, the owner of a prominent Padel Racket manufacturing factory in Sialkot, shared his insights on the industry's growth.
"The Padel Racket industry has witnessed a significant boom in recent years, and we are proud to be a part of it," Malik stated.
"Our factory alone employs over 500 to 1000 workers and we are committed to providing them with a safe and healthy working environment."
When asked about the secret behind Sialkot' s success in the Padel Racket industry, Malik attributed it to the city's rich sporting heritage and the skillful workforce.
"Sialkot has always been synonymous with sports goods and our workers have honed their skills over
generations, he mentioned.
This expertise, combined with our commitment to quality and innovative designs, has enabled us to capture a significant share of the global market, said a worker.
"We are experiencing an increasing demand for Padel Rackets not only from Europe but also from other parts of the world", owner of industry in Lahore claimed.
Our focus on quality, design and customer satisfaction has helped us build a loyal client base, and we are confident that our exports will continue to grow in the coming years, he added.
With the Padel Racket industry poised for further growth, Sialkot is likely to remain a key player in the global market, providing employment opportunities and contributing to Pakistan's economy.
"I recently purchased a Padel Racket made in Sialkot and I am thrilled with its quality," said Lahore-based sports enthusiast, Ali Hassan.
"It is great to see Pakistani products competing with international brands in terms of quality and design," said a citizen of Sialkot.
