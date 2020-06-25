PADO, NCA distributes protective kits among sanitary workers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Peace and Development Organization (PADO) and NCA, a Norwegian humanitarian group Thursday distributed personal protection kits among sanitary workers of Town Municipal Administration III.

The ceremony among others was attended by Project Manager PADO, Ubiad-ur-Rehman, Chief Officer Town III, Nasrullah, and Program Officer of NCA, Mazhar.

Speaking on the occasion, Project Manager PADO said that washing places would be constructed in various points of Town III in collaboration with concerned municipal administration.

He said that corona protection kits would also be distributed among sanitary workers enabling them to perform duties with ease and safety.

Chief Officer Town III appreciated efforts of PADO to contain pandemic and providing protective gear to sanitary workers in this hour of need and said that PADO would be provided all the needed help and assistance in their future endeavors against corona.