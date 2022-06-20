PAEC chairman for dedicated work to transform Pakistan into science, technology hub

Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Dr Raja Ali Raza on Monday emphasized the importance of sustained and dedicated work in all sectors of science and technology to help transform the country into a developed society

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Dr Raja Ali Raza on Monday emphasized the importance of sustained and dedicated work in all sectors of science and technology to help transform the country into a developed society.

Addressing the inaugural session of 47th International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs, he said maximizing international cooperation and building bridges to the world scientific community will be an important element in that endeavour.

"The increasing level of interaction with foreign R&D institutions like European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (AS-ICTP), International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Institute of High Energy Physics (IHEP) and Synchrotron-light for Experimental Science and Applications in the middle East (SESAME) will help the country to accelerate the process of transforming Pakistan into a dynamic hub for science and technology," he noted He expressed the hope that the collaboration with these institutes will continue to increase for the mutual benefit of all of us, and it will continue to foster the growth of science and technology in the country.

The PAEC chairman urged the youth to pursue scientific knowledge to become useful, productive and a rational citizen of a modern Pakistan.

"It is our duty to introduce young people to the challenges of the modern world, besides providing an ample opportunity to grow so they can serve the nation in a best way," he remarked.

The PAEC, he said was engaged in multidisciplinary programs. In case of electricity generation, 4 Nuclear Power Plants at Chashma are contributing 1330 MW and two power plants in Karachi are contributing 2200 MW of electricity to the National grid.

In the health sector, he said 19 nuclear medical centers were providing state-of-the-art nuclear techniques for diagnostics and treatment of cancer to about 80% of reported cancer patients in Pakistan.

Existing cancer hospitals are being upgraded where new blocks are being constructed and new state of the arts equipment are being installed, he maintained.

In the field of Agriculture and Biotechnology, he said over 132 varieties of various crops including rice, wheat, cotton, sugarcane brassica, mungbean and lentils have been developed.

It may be mention that the PAEC has been regularly organizing the college every year since 1976.

This year International Nathiagali Summer College has invited 34 experts from the different countries including USA, UK, China, Canada, France, Germany, Austria, Italy, South Korea, Malaysia, Brazil, Spain, Turkey, Romania and Estonia to lecture on the important topics during the two weeks of the College.

The PAEC has selected about 250 researchers from universities and research organizations from all over Pakistan out of more than 1200 applicants.

The 47th college is covering the following topics. Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence; High Power Laser Systems and Applications; Recent Trends in 3D Printing and Advances in Quantum Technologies.

After a two week discourse of scientific knowledge, the International Nathiagali Summer College will be concluded on July 2.

The idea of holding the International Nathiagali Summer College on Physics and Contemporary Needs came from the distinguished Nobel Laureate, Professor Abdus Salam.

Over the years, about 1,000 eminent scientists and speakers including eight Nobel Laureates from leading universities, research centers and industries of advanced countries have delivered lectures at INSC and shared their knowledge with more than 1,000 foreign scientists from over 75 developing countries and about 11,350 scientists from Pakistani R&D institutes and universities.